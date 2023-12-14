The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) bring a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-225) Blackhawks (+190) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have gone 3-5 in those games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Seattle's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 18 times.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 77 (27th) Goals 66 (30th) 98 (26th) Goals Allowed 97 (25th) 19 (14th) Power Play Goals 9 (30th) 19 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Seattle has gone 2-6-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Four of Seattle's last 10 games went over.

The Kraken have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kraken offense's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Kraken are ranked 26th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 98 total goals (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (-21) ranks them 28th in the league.

