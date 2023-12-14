Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Blackhawks on December 14, 2023
Player props can be found for Vince Dunn and Connor Bedard, among others, when the Seattle Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Dunn is Seattle's top contributor with 23 points. He has four goals and 19 assists this season.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|5
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
Eeli Tolvanen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season have come via seven goals and 12 assists.
Tolvanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 24 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 16 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 10 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
