Player props can be found for Vince Dunn and Connor Bedard, among others, when the Seattle Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Dunn is Seattle's top contributor with 23 points. He has four goals and 19 assists this season.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season have come via seven goals and 12 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 1 0 1 5 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 24 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 16 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 10 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1

