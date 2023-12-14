In Lane County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pacific High School at Mohawk High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
  • Location: Marcola, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Santiam Christian High School at Marist Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
  • Location: Eugene, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Creswell High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
  • Location: Creswell, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Grants Pass High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
  • Location: Grants Pass, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Eugene High School at Curtis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
  • Location: University Place, WA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

