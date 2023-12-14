Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lane County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pacific High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Christian High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Eugene High School at Curtis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: University Place, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
