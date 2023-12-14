Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Linn County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Banks High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
