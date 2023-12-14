Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon School for the Deaf at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland Adventist Academy at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
