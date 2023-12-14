Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Multnomah County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklin High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 14

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14

Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland Adventist Academy at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14

Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Catlin Gabel School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

