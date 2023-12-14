Should you wager on Oliver Bjorkstrand to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

Bjorkstrand has scored in seven of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Bjorkstrand averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

