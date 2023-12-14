When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 8:38 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

