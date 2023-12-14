In the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Ryker Evans to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Evans has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

