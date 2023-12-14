Shaedon Sharpe and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 132-127 loss versus the Clippers, Sharpe had 27 points and six assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Sharpe, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 18.8 19.0 Rebounds -- 5.6 5.5 Assists -- 3.6 3.9 PRA -- 28 28.4 PR -- 24.4 24.5 3PM 3.5 2.3 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Sharpe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shaedon Sharpe Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Sharpe has made 6.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Sharpe's Trail Blazers average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 120 points per contest, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Jazz give up 42.4 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are 26th in the league, conceding 27.8 per game.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2023 44 25 5 4 3 0 2 11/22/2023 31 14 4 4 2 1 1 11/14/2023 41 17 8 7 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.