The Utah Jazz (8-16) and Shaedon Sharpe's Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) take the court at Moda Center on Thursday, December 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Location: Portland, Oregon

Arena: Moda Center

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Collin Sexton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Collin Sexton Total Fantasy Pts 680.8 503.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.9 21 Fantasy Rank 56 134

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Collin Sexton Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe is putting up 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (15th in the league).

Portland grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while allowing 45.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 10.6 per game their opponents make at a 33% rate.

Portland forces 15.8 turnovers per game (second in the league) while committing 15 (26th in NBA play).

Collin Sexton & the Jazz

Collin Sexton's averages for the season are 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Jazz put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 120 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -202 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 46.8 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents grab 42.4.

The Jazz hit 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Utah has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 16.7 per game (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (28th in league).

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Collin Sexton Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Collin Sexton Plus/Minus Per Game -6.3 -1.8 Usage Percentage 22.9% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 55% 58.2% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 7.1% Assist Pct 15.6% 25.7%

