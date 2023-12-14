The Utah Jazz (8-16), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will attempt to break a six-game road losing skid at the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-3.5) 228.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-3) 228.5 -144 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (scoring 106.5 points per game to rank 29th in the league while giving up 113.3 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a -150 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 120 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -202 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The teams average 218.1 points per game combined, 10.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 233.3 combined points per game, 4.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Portland has put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has covered 12 times in 24 chances against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

