Northwest Division foes meet when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) welcome in the Utah Jazz (6-13) at Moda Center, tipping off on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant posts 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 7.2 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins is averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Keyonte George is putting up 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's draining 34.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 58.1% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are receiving 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker this year.

Collin Sexton is putting up 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Jazz 104.7 Points Avg. 111.7 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 43.8% Field Goal % 44.5% 33.8% Three Point % 35.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.