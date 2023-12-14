Trail Blazers vs. Jazz December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Northwest Division foes meet when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) welcome in the Utah Jazz (6-13) at Moda Center, tipping off on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this year.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games
- December 8 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 2 at the Jazz
- December 11 at the Clippers
- December 6 at the Warriors
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant posts 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jabari Walker averages 7.2 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- John Collins is averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Keyonte George is putting up 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's draining 34.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Kelly Olynyk is putting up 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 58.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Jazz are receiving 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker this year.
- Collin Sexton is putting up 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Jazz
|104.7
|Points Avg.
|111.7
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.7
|43.8%
|Field Goal %
|44.5%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.