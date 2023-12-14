How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (8-16) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on December 14, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Portland shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Trail Blazers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.
- The Trail Blazers put up 106.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 120 the Jazz give up.
- Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 120 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Trail Blazers post 103.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 108.4 points per game in away games.
- Portland is surrendering 113.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.3.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Trail Blazers have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 12.4 per game, compared to 11.8 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 31.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.3% mark when playing on the road.
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jerami Grant
|Out
|Concussion
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Knee
