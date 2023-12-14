The Utah Jazz (8-16) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on December 14, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Utah Jazz

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

In games Portland shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Trail Blazers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The Trail Blazers put up 106.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 120 the Jazz give up.

Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 120 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Trail Blazers post 103.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 108.4 points per game in away games.

Portland is surrendering 113.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.3.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Trail Blazers have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 12.4 per game, compared to 11.8 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 31.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.3% mark when playing on the road.

Trail Blazers Injuries