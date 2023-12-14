Thursday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) and the Utah Jazz (8-16) at Moda Center features the Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe and the Jazz's Lauri Markkanen as players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ Live Stream:

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers on Monday, 132-127. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 38 points (and contributed four assists and one boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 38 1 4 0 1 5 Shaedon Sharpe 27 3 6 1 0 4 Scoot Henderson 19 4 6 0 2 3

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe puts up 18.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers for the season are 17.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 6.7 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Jabari Walker's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 4.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 19.0 5.5 3.9 1.2 0.1 2.5 Malcolm Brogdon 11.7 2.2 4.7 0.7 0.3 1.4 Jerami Grant 14.8 2.0 1.9 0.9 0.7 2.0 Jabari Walker 8.6 6.0 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.5 Deandre Ayton 8.5 5.6 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.0

