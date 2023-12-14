Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Tye Kartye to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- Kartye has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
- Kartye has zero points on the power play.
- Kartye averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
