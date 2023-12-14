Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 14?
Will Vince Dunn light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dunn stats and insights
- Dunn has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).
- He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Dunn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:59
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|29:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|25:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 7-1
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
