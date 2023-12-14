Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Prop bets for Dunn in that upcoming Kraken-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

In four of 30 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 17 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

Dunn has an assist in 16 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Dunn hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-31) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 4 23 Points 2 4 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

