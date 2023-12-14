Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Washington County, Oregon today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Banks High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
