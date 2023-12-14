On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Will Borgen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 30 games this season.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.