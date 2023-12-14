In Yamhill County, Oregon, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Scappoose High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 14

4:30 PM PT on December 14 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Perrydale High School at Willamette Valley Christian

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14

7:00 PM PT on December 14 Location: Brooks, OR

Brooks, OR Conference: 1A Casco

1A Casco How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis High School at Dayton High School