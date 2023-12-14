Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Yamhill County, Oregon, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scappoose High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrydale High School at Willamette Valley Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Brooks, OR
- Conference: 1A Casco
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.