Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 14?
Will Yanni Gourde light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Gourde stats and insights
- Gourde has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gourde's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Gourde recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-1
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
