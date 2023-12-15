Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Baker County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baker County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Melba Senior High School at Baker High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Meridian, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.