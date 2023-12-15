Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Cabell County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Cabell County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huntington High School at Dayville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
  • Location: Dayville, OR
  • Conference: 1A High Desert
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

