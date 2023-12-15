Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Cabell County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntington High School at Dayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Dayville, OR
- Conference: 1A High Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.