High school basketball action in Clackamas County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Estacada High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15

5:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clackamas Christian at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clackamas High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand View Christian Academy at Open Door Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15

7:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Troutdale, OR

Troutdale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Adrienne Nelson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15

7:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Happy Valley, OR

Happy Valley, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Putnam High School at Lakeridge High School