Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Clackamas County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estacada High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clackamas Christian at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clackamas High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand View Christian Academy at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southridge High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Putnam High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
