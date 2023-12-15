Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Deschutes County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bend Sr High School at Pendleton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sisters High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
