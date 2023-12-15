High school basketball is on the schedule today in Douglas County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Umpqua Valley Christian School at Gold Beach High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM PT on December 15

7:25 PM PT on December 15 Location: Gold Beach, OR

Gold Beach, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yoncalla High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15

7:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sisters High School at South Umpqua High School