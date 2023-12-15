Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Harney County, Oregon today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Harney County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakridge High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
