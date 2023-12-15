Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Lane County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakridge High School at Burns High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15

4:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Crane, OR

Crane, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15

6:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15

7:15 PM PT on December 15 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at Scio High School