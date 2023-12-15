Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Lane County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakridge High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheldon High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmira High School at Scio High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Scio, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.