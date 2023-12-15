Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Lane County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakridge High School at Burns High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15
  • Location: Crane, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sunset High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15
  • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Blanchet Catholic School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
  • Location: Salem, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Ida B Wells High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15
  • Location: Portland, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at Scio High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
  • Location: Scio, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.