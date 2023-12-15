Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Linn County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estacada High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmira High School at Scio High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Scio, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
