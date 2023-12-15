Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Malheur County, Oregon today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notus High School at Four Rivers Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vale High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.