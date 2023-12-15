Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Malheur County, Oregon today? We've got what you need.

Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notus High School at Four Rivers Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Ontario, OR

Ontario, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Vale High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15

7:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Nyssa High School at Ontario High School