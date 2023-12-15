Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amity High School at Regis High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clackamas Christian at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Christian School at Vernonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Vernonia, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
