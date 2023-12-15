Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Multnomah County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
David Douglas High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mannahouse Christian Academy at Stanfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at Westview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheldon High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand View Christian Academy at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McLoughlin High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corbett High School at Portland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.