Multnomah County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

David Douglas High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 15

2:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mannahouse Christian Academy at Stanfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 15

3:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Pendleton, OR

Pendleton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School - Portland at Westview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 15

4:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15

6:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Sherwood, OR

Sherwood, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15

7:15 PM PT on December 15 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 15

7:15 PM PT on December 15 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand View Christian Academy at Open Door Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15

7:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Troutdale, OR

Troutdale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McLoughlin High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15

7:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Corbett High School at Portland Christian High School