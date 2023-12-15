Friday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (7-0) and the Santa Clara Broncos (9-2) at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Beavers are coming off of a 78-58 win over Jackson State in their last game on Saturday.

Oregon State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 68, Santa Clara 60

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On November 12 against the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings, the Beavers secured their signature win of the season, a 63-56 victory at home.

Oregon State has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

The Beavers have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 57) on November 12

78-58 at home over Jackson State (No. 117) on December 9

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 131) on December 2

85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 161) on November 6

86-48 at home over UC Davis (No. 192) on November 17

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 19.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 69.7 FG%

19.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 69.7 FG% Kelsey Rees: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

10.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Talia van Oelhoffen: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Timea Gardiner: 9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 45.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 45.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Donovyn Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers average 79.3 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 56.1 per outing (53rd in college basketball). They have a +162 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.2 points per game.

