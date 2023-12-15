Portland vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 15
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:41 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (8-1) taking on the Portland Pilots (6-5) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-58 win, as our model heavily favors Stanford.
The Pilots won their most recent outing 68-63 against UTEP on Saturday.
Portland vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Portland vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 81, Portland 58
Portland Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Pilots beat the Oregon Ducks (No. 88 in our computer rankings) by a score of 91-60.
- Portland has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
- According to the RPI, the Cardinal have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Portland 2023-24 Best Wins
- 91-60 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on November 30
- 73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 137) on December 2
- 72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 146) on November 6
- 68-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 209) on December 9
- 89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 314) on November 14
Portland Leaders
- Lucy Cochrane: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Emme Shearer: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Dyani Ananiev: 10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
- Maisie Burnham: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Kennedy Dickie: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots' +85 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.0 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (169th in college basketball).
- The Pilots average 72.8 points per game at home, and 73.5 away.
- In 2023-24 Portland is allowing 8.8 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (67.8).
