Friday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (8-1) taking on the Portland Pilots (6-5) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-58 win, as our model heavily favors Stanford.

The Pilots won their most recent outing 68-63 against UTEP on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 81, Portland 58

Portland Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Pilots beat the Oregon Ducks (No. 88 in our computer rankings) by a score of 91-60.

Portland has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

According to the RPI, the Cardinal have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-60 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on November 30

73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 137) on December 2

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 146) on November 6

68-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 209) on December 9

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 314) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Emme Shearer: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Dyani Ananiev: 10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Maisie Burnham: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Kennedy Dickie: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots' +85 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.0 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (169th in college basketball).

The Pilots average 72.8 points per game at home, and 73.5 away.

In 2023-24 Portland is allowing 8.8 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (67.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.