Friday's game at Jenny Craig Pavilion has the San Diego Toreros (7-4) taking on the Portland State Vikings (8-2) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for San Diego, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 72, Portland State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-0.5)

San Diego (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

San Diego has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Portland State, who is 4-0-0 ATS. The Toreros have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Vikings have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.6 points per game (185th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Portland State is 87th in the nation at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 36.8 its opponents average.

Portland State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (224th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 34.1% from deep.

Portland State wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 9.3 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.