How to Watch Portland State vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Diego Toreros (7-4) face the Portland State Vikings (8-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Portland State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Portland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Toreros allow to opponents.
- Portland State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 165th.
- The Vikings score 74.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 73.6 the Toreros allow.
- Portland State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- Portland State is posting 83.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 67.8 points per contest.
- The Vikings are surrendering 66.0 points per game this year at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (66.3).
- In home games, Portland State is draining 2.7 more treys per game (8.5) than away from home (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to on the road (26.7%).
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 71-61
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|W 104-60
|Viking Pavillion
|12/9/2023
|George Fox
|W 83-77
|Viking Pavillion
|12/15/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/18/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
