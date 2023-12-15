The San Diego Toreros (7-4) face the Portland State Vikings (8-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • Portland State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 165th.
  • The Vikings score 74.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 73.6 the Toreros allow.
  • Portland State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Portland State is posting 83.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 67.8 points per contest.
  • The Vikings are surrendering 66.0 points per game this year at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (66.3).
  • In home games, Portland State is draining 2.7 more treys per game (8.5) than away from home (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to on the road (26.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Washington State L 71-61 Beasley Coliseum
12/6/2023 Lewis & Clark W 104-60 Viking Pavillion
12/9/2023 George Fox W 83-77 Viking Pavillion
12/15/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/18/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/28/2023 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court

