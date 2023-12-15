The San Diego Toreros (7-4) face the Portland State Vikings (8-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Portland State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Toreros allow to opponents.

Portland State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Vikings are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 165th.

The Vikings score 74.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 73.6 the Toreros allow.

Portland State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

Portland State is posting 83.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 67.8 points per contest.

The Vikings are surrendering 66.0 points per game this year at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (66.3).

In home games, Portland State is draining 2.7 more treys per game (8.5) than away from home (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to on the road (26.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Upcoming Schedule