The Portland State Vikings (8-2) face the San Diego Toreros (7-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Portland State Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Portland State (-1.5) 151.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Portland State (-1.5) 151.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Portland State vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Portland State has won all four of its games against the spread this season.

Vikings games have gone over the point total just once this season.

San Diego has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six Toreros games this season have hit the over.

