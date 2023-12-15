Portland State vs. San Diego December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (6-2) will face the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Portland State vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Portland State Players to Watch
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Wayne McKinney III: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dragos Lungu: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
Portland State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|236th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|71.1
|250th
|92nd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|64th
|171st
|33.6
|Rebounds
|32.7
|204th
|253rd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|164th
|277th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|236th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.7
|277th
|263rd
|13.1
|Turnovers
|9.6
|38th
