The San Diego Toreros (6-2) will face the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Portland State vs. San Diego Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Players to Watch

Kevin Patton Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Wayne McKinney III: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dragos Lungu: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

Patton: 9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK McKinney: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lungu: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Oladokun: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 236th 72.0 Points Scored 71.1 250th 92nd 66.3 Points Allowed 64.9 64th 171st 33.6 Rebounds 32.7 204th 253rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th 277th 6.1 3pt Made 8.3 108th 236th 12.4 Assists 11.7 277th 263rd 13.1 Turnovers 9.6 38th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.