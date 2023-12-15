The San Diego Toreros (7-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Portland State Vikings (8-2) at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Friday, December 15, 2023. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 151.5.

Portland State vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Portland State -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State Betting Records & Stats

Portland State's matchups have gone over 151.5 points just once this season (in four contests).

Portland State's games this season have had an average of 140.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings are 4-0-0 ATS this season.

Portland State will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Vikings have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -115 moneyline set for this game.

Portland State has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Portland State vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland State 1 25% 74.6 148.2 66.2 139.8 142.5 San Diego 3 33.3% 73.6 148.2 73.6 139.8 145.5

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The 74.6 points per game the Vikings score are only 1.0 more point than the Toreros give up (73.6).

Portland State vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland State 4-0-0 0-0 1-3-0 San Diego 3-6-0 2-4 6-3-0

Portland State vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Portland State San Diego 6-7 Home Record 8-9 5-9 Away Record 3-8 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

