The Portland Pilots (4-4) play the Stanford Cardinal (8-0) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET.

Portland vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Portland Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 19.6 PTS, 12.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.8 BLK

19.6 PTS, 12.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.8 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 18.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Elena Bosgana: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Jump: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

