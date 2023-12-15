How to Watch the Portland vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (8-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots' 71.0 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 59.2 the Cardinal give up.
- Portland is 6-3 when it scores more than 59.2 points.
- Stanford's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Cardinal put up 85.2 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 63.3 the Pilots give up.
- When Stanford totals more than 63.3 points, it is 8-1.
- When Portland allows fewer than 85.2 points, it is 6-5.
- The Cardinal shoot 46.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Pilots concede defensively.
- The Pilots shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cardinal concede.
Portland Leaders
- Lucy Cochrane: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Emme Shearer: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Dyani Ananiev: 10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
- Maisie Burnham: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Kennedy Dickie: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Montana State
|W 73-64
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ SFA
|L 76-71
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 68-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Willamette
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Portland State
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.