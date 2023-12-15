The Stanford Cardinal (8-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12

Portland vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 71.0 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 59.2 the Cardinal give up.

Portland is 6-3 when it scores more than 59.2 points.

Stanford's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.0 points.

The Cardinal put up 85.2 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 63.3 the Pilots give up.

When Stanford totals more than 63.3 points, it is 8-1.

When Portland allows fewer than 85.2 points, it is 6-5.

The Cardinal shoot 46.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Pilots concede defensively.

The Pilots shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Emme Shearer: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Dyani Ananiev: 10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Maisie Burnham: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Kennedy Dickie: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Portland Schedule