The Stanford Cardinal (8-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12
Portland vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots' 71.0 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 59.2 the Cardinal give up.
  • Portland is 6-3 when it scores more than 59.2 points.
  • Stanford's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Cardinal put up 85.2 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 63.3 the Pilots give up.
  • When Stanford totals more than 63.3 points, it is 8-1.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 85.2 points, it is 6-5.
  • The Cardinal shoot 46.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Pilots concede defensively.
  • The Pilots shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Portland Leaders

  • Lucy Cochrane: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.4 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Emme Shearer: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Dyani Ananiev: 10.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
  • Maisie Burnham: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
  • Kennedy Dickie: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Montana State W 73-64 Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ SFA L 76-71 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ UTEP W 68-63 Don Haskins Center
12/15/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/17/2023 Willamette - Chiles Center
12/20/2023 @ Portland State - Pamplin Sports Center

