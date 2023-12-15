Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sherman County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Sherman County, Oregon today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sherman County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherman High School at Spray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Spray, OR
- Conference: 1A Big Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
