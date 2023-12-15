If you live in Umatilla County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Bible High School at Pilot Rock High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 15

1:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Pendleton, OR

Pendleton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mannahouse Christian Academy at Stanfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 15

3:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Pendleton, OR

Pendleton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Echo High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15

4:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Echo, OR

Echo, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bend Sr High School at Pendleton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15

5:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Pendleton, OR

Pendleton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallowa High School at Nixyaawii Community School