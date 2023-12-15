Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Umatilla County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Bible High School at Pilot Rock High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mannahouse Christian Academy at Stanfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Echo High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Echo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bend Sr High School at Pendleton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallowa High School at Nixyaawii Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
