Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Wallowa County, Oregon today, we've got the information.
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wallowa High School at Nixyaawii Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
