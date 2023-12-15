Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Wasco County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dufur High School at Trout Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Trout Lake, WA
- Conference: 1A Big Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.