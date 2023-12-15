Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Washington County, Oregon today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Bible High School at Pilot Rock High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 15

1:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Pendleton, OR

Pendleton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Willamina High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15

4:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Sherwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Sherwood, OR

Sherwood, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clackamas High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

7:00 PM PT on December 15 Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15

7:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Adrienne Nelson High School