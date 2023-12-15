Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Washington County, Oregon today? We've got the information.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Bible High School at Pilot Rock High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Sherwood, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clackamas High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southridge High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
