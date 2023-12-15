WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WCC teams will be on Friday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Portland Pilots squaring off against the Stanford Cardinal.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon State Beavers
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|-
|Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
