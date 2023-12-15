WCC teams will be on Friday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Portland Pilots squaring off against the Stanford Cardinal.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 - Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal 10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!