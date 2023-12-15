Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Yamhill County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amity High School at Regis High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 15

1:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Willamina High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 15

4:30 PM PT on December 15 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Dayton High School