Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 16?
Can we count on Adam Larsson lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
- Larsson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 1.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
